Priyanka Chopra Did The CRAZIEST Thing To Prevent Her Guests From Clicking Pictures At Her Wedding!

Here’s What Priyanka Did At Her Wedding..

"So, Serena Williams did this amazing thing, which is like there's a little bag that you have, so you give people the bags, they put their phones inside and you lock it.

So you can keep the phone but if you ever want to use it, you have to come back to get it unlocked. We had a mobile police stand."

KJo & Bebo Was Shocked

Just like us, Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoor Khan were shocked to learn. "I can't believe you did this," said KJo.

PeeCee At Paparazzi Culture

While reacting to ever-growing paparazzi culture, Priyanka said, "One photograph will stay for eternity if it's on the internet. Like literally at my wedding, we had to take people's phones and deposit them."

Priyanka On The Work Front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.