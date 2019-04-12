English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra DIDN'T THINK She Would Marry Nick Jonas But This Incident Changed Her Mind!

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with 'Jealous' singer Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace in December last year. Since then, the happily-married couple have been shelling some massive couple goals with their love-soaked vacations and cute PDA. 

    But you folks would be surprised to know that the 'Quantico' actress never thought she would get hitched to Nick. Recently while speaking at Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit, Priyanka got candid about her relationship with Nick and how he surprised her at the beginning of their romance.

    'I Judged A Book By Its Cover', Admits Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka said, "I've known him for two years. I didn't think that this is what it [would've] turned out to be, and that's maybe that's my fault, I judged a book by its cover."

    Priyanka Makes A Confession

    But the actress also added, "When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much." Aww, that's such a cute confession to make.

    The 'Desi Girl' Has A Nickname For Him

    Priyanka revealed, "I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.' That's my name for him, ‘OMJ."

    Nick Is A Supportive Partner; Priyanka Is A Lucky Girl

    Describing Nick, Priyanka said, "He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me."

    One Of The First Things That Struck Her During One Of Their Dates

    The actress was the end of their night out with friends when she needed to leave due to a meeting, but continued to drop hints to Jonas in hopes that he would tell her to cancel her other commitment.

    This Is What Nick Did Next!

    "Finally he took me aside and he's like, ‘Look, I'm not stupid. I know what you're trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you've worked to be where you are.

    So if you could've canceled it, you would've done it. I'll take our friends out for dinner, we'll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back."

    She Further Added This!

    "He gave me credit for what I had done, it was just mindblowing for me." Guys, please take a cue from Nick!

    ALSO READ: Housefull 4 SPOILER: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol & Others Will Be Playing These Characters!

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue