Priyanka Chopra First Indian To Feature In #BehindTheTweets

In what comes as a piece of exciting news for fans of Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, she will be the first Indian celebrity to feature in #BehindTheTweets, a video series of the microblogging site Twitter. #BehindtheTweets is a video series, which will have sequences of shots with different celebrities. In the video, celebrities open up on their secrets and the stories behind their much-talked-about tweets.

For the series, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shot videos and the first clip from the sequence was released on Twitter on Monday.

"I've used Twitter for quite some time now and it was so much fun to revisit my older tweets and remember the stories behind them with #BehindTheTweets. I think I'm going to do this every couple of years just to relive some of the fun, crazy moments in my life, much like I've been doing during promotions for my current film, The Sky is Pink. It's like a timeline of your thoughts and emotions," Priyanka said in a statement.

Among the Hollywood celebrities like Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers and Cole Sprouse to feature in #BehindTheTweets, PeeCee is the first Indian to make it to the coveted list. It is being said that the second video will go live soon.

On the work front, Priyanka's The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, will hit the big screens this Friday. The film also had a special screening at the Toronto International Film Festival before its official release.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film also features Farhan Akhtar. The film is based on a true story, in which the life of a couple will be narrated by their terminally ill teen daughter. Zaira Wasim plays the role of their deceased daughter.