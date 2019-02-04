Priyanka Chopra Sleeps On Nick Jonas' Shoulder; Netizens Troll Her & Ask 'Who's Clicking This Pic?'
Social Media and trolling go hand in hand and the latest victim is none other than Priyanka Chopra. It all happened, when PeeCee shared a cozy picture with her hubby Nick Jonas on her Instagram page, in which she can be seen sleeping on her hubby's shoulder and fans are left wondering 'who's clicking these pictures?'. Priyanka captioned the picture as saying, 'Home' and it truly reflects the love she has for her hubby. Have a look, how netizens are reacting to her latest post..
PeeCee Calls Nick Jonas’ Arms ‘Home’
Rathore B♡Y/ 💫DIPSTAR 💫 💫@Rathore_boy1: "Does your photographer stay your Home? 😂" [sic]
Zack Khan @ZackKha10250447: "@priyankachopra what all places do u take ur photographer along...." [sic]
Mukesh @Mukesde7: "Pati,patni aur wo.......arre photographer." [sic]
Some Called Their PDA ‘Ridiculous’
Yogesh @YogeshShende: "Always wonder how these celebrities put supposedly candid pictures of their most personal moments on Twitter/Insta with nice cosy captions when actually there's always a third person taking the snap ...this is so ridiculous craving for attention exercise.." [sic]
A Few More Pics Shared By Priyanka
On a similar note, Priyanka Chopra also shared a few pictures with her family, in which she can be seen chilling in California.
They’re Love
No matter how much netizens troll them for sharing their intimate pictures, we're totally in awe of this lovely couple and their infectious smile is worth drooling!
‘How Lovely’
Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner have fun as they chill together in Mammoth Lakes, California.
How Cute
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with her momma and her niece, while holidaying in chilly weather of California.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.