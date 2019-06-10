Priyanka Chopra Gets EMOTIONAL On Dad's Death Anniversary; Her In-laws Shower Love & Support!
To mark her father Ashok Chopra's sixth death anniversary today, Priyanka Chopra posted a throwback picture with a heartfelt note, "Six years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you. I miss you dad. Inexplicably." The actress shared a very close bond with her father and even has a tattoo with the words 'Daddy's lil girl' written on her forearm in her father's handwriting.
As soon as Priyanka dropped the emotional message, her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and many people from the industry commented on her picture-
Priyanka Chopra Walks Down The Memory Lane
The actress shared this throwback picture where she is seen sitting on a tree and her father standing besides her.
Her Father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr Posted A Heartwarming Comment
Beneath the photo, he wrote, "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Noting can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."
Priyanka's Hubby Nick Jonas Had This To Say
Her singer-hubby dropped a 'heart' beneath her picture to show his love and support for her.
Hina Khan's Comment
Hina Khan, who met Priyanka at the Cannes Film Festival too posted, "I still remember the stories you shared with me about your father. May his soul rest in peace."
Priyanka Considered Her Dad Her Superhero
"My dad was my best friend, my idol and my protector. He was the man of my life. I was very close to my father, he was my superhero, my idol. I wanted to grow up and be him. He was a musician, he used to perform on stage, he was a surgeon, he was an artist, he was the life of a party, gregarious laughter, extremely confident man," the actress had said last year in a video.
On the film front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
