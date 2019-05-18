HORRENDOUS! Priyanka Chopra Gets MOCKED & TROLLED For Her Latest Outing At Cannes 2019 Chopard Party
Priyanka Chopra gets trolled mercilessly for her latest appearance at Chopard party at Cannes 2019. The actress wore a purple dress by Fendi and paired it with a pair of Chopard earrings. Her fans are shocked to see her latest style statement and couldn't stop themselves from criticizing her on the social media. Priyanka, who's well known for turning heads with her impeccable and flawless statement, has ended up disappointing her fans and here's how they reacted..
Fans Troll PeeCee Over Her Attire
@kanchan_wadi : "Horrendous."
@AdishkaRambaran: "#PriyankaChopra #Cannes2019 #CannesFilmFestival2019 terrible, don't know what has happened to PC, bad to worse."
@ishra12345567: "Bad one Pc. This time u messed it."
Fans Say She Failed To Impress
@Afshanoreen: "This time PC miss Cannes sorry to say u but u failed to impress."
@sakshi_ajwani: "Why are her dress choices so weird? No PC, common."
And… It Continued…
@muneezaali23: "Ufff what's wrong with her dressing sense 😐"
@pashence_s: "Oh man she's so so gorgeous why is she wearing that ?😭😭"
|
For The Unversed..
Priyanka Chopra was also accompanied by her hubby, Nick Jonas and the actress also shared a mushy video with her hubby before leaving for Chopard party.
Coming back to the negative comments, we wonder if Priyanka would react to the trolling or give them a royal ignore.