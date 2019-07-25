Priyanka Chopra Gets Paid A BOMB For One Insta Post; BEATS Virat Kohli In Instagram Rich List 2019

We're Shook!

Priyanka, who holds 19th rank in the list, is paid $271,000 per post. Yes, you read it right! For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive followers of 43 million and soon the lady will touch the 50 million benchmark.

Who Topped The List?

Kylie Jenner, who has 139 million followers on Instagram is paid $1,266,000 per post! Kylie is followed by Ariana Grande, who gets paid $996,00 per post and Cristiano Ronaldo, who gets paid $975,000 per post.

Where Does Virat Kohli Stand?

Virat Kohli, who holds 23rd position in the list, gets paid $196,00 per post. He's the only Indian celebrity from sports, who has made it to the list.

Coming Back To Priyanka Chopra

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead role.

For the unversed, TSIP has been already selected for Toronto Film Festival 2019. Priyanka had earlier shared the news and had written, "So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!"