    Priyanka Chopra Gets Romantic With Nick Jonas; Says, 'It's In The Air'!

    By
    |

    'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in May. Now, the couple is all set to exchange wedding vows for the second time in the city of love-Paris. Sophie's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra and her hubby are already in the French capital.

    A few days ago, PeeCee and Nick went on a double date with Sophie and Joe on a cruise and the pictures of them having a great blast went viral on the internet. Meanwhile, the 'Quantico' actress recently shared a picture where she is seen striking a romantic pose with Nick. Have a look at it here.

    Priyanka Chopra Shares A Love-soaked Picture

    In the picture, Priyanka looks stunning in a light lavender shiny ensemble. On the other hand, Nick looks handsome in a grey shirt and striped pants. The actress captioned the post as, "It's in the air."

    Isn't She Looking Stunning?

    Here's one more picture of Priyanka to add a little bit of sunshine in your rainy day.

    How Cute Is This!

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are seen in one frame and its such an adorable one!

    All Things Bright

    A few days ago, Priyanka had shared this bright selfie with the 'Game Of Thrones' actress. The netizens couldn't stop posting cute comments on the picture. One fan decided to go a little desi and wrote, "Devrani Jethani ka pyaar. Hara bhara Ghar pariwar. jeete rho meri bacchiyoo." Another one wrote, "Being someone who is in a relationship with someone outside of my culture, it just warms my heart to see interracial families!! I love it!"

    On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Chill On A Boat With Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas In Paris; See Pics!

