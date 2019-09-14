Caught On Camera: Priyanka Chopra Gets Teary-eyed As The Sky Is Pink Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF!

Last night, Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and it was a highly emotional moment for the entire cast and crew including Priyanka Chopra. An inside video from the screening has been going viral on social media, wherein Priyanka can be seen getting teary-eyed after hugging her director Shonali Bose, while the entire crowd applauded the movie with a standing ovation. Have a look at the video below..

Video Courtesy - Viral Bhayani

Just like Priyanka Chopra, it was a proud moment for her fans too and they shared their happiness over the Instagram post. Check out their reactions below...

@nikitasha_k_: "This girl is on fire...Only self-made global superstar🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@sweetlilyan: "So proud of you Priyanka we love you ❤"

@afia9023: "This film is gonna be everything!!"

@ilaiyda_stha: "So Overwhelming response. So proud of Queen Priyanka👏👏."

@dayum_ishaan: "So proud of PC the sky is pink got standing ovation from the audience."

@afia9023: "The trailer looks so so soooo great! The acting legend is backkkkk to save Bollywood."

The Sky Is Pink also casts Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The film is inspired by the life of a young Indian author and motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and died at the age of 18.

(Social media posts are unedited)