Delhi Air Pollution: Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled As Her Picture With A Mask Kick-starts A Meme Fest

From the past few days, Delhi air pollution has become a burning topic of the nation! Many netizens, who reside in Delhi have shared the pictures of hazardous environment of Delhi, which has left everyone shocked. Amid all the chaos, actress Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself sporting an air mask and ended up being trolled mercilessly.

Priyanka had written, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe."

Everyone Is So Busy in Their Life No One Noticed Priyanka Chopra's Asthama is Back. 🔙 #DelhiPollution #Trolls pic.twitter.com/6Xun3CMayi — Lihos niaj (@LihosN) November 3, 2019

While some shared memes on Twitter, some also slammed the actress through their comments on her Instagram post.

A user wrote, "Didi sutta kam piya kro to hamari bhi jaan bach jayegi." While another user commented, "U smoke a cigar or breathe Delhi air. Its one and the same thing. 😛."

Another user slammed Priyanka and wrote, "Yes... We can understand your pain...we pray u get a cigar to purify your lungs!! #doublestandards."

Clearly, netizens are anything but happy with Priyanka's post!

