      Delhi Air Pollution: Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled As Her Picture With A Mask Kick-starts Meme Fest

      Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing a mask,Here's why | FilmiBeat

      From the past few days, the air pollution in Delhi has become a burning topic of the nation! Many netizens, who reside in Delhi have shared the pictures of the hazardous environment of Delhi, which has left everyone shocked. Amid all the chaos, actress Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself sporting an air mask and ended up being trolled mercilessly.

      Priyanka had written, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe."

      While some shared memes on Twitter, some others slammed the actress with their comments on her Instagram post.

      A user wrote, "Didi sutta kam piya kro to hamari bhi jaan bach jayegi." Another user commented, "U smoke a cigar or breathe Delhi air. Its one and the same thing. 😛."

      Another user slammed Priyanka and wrote, "Yes... We can understand your pain...we pray u get a cigar to purify your lungs!! #doublestandards."

      Clearly, netizens are anything but happy with Priyanka's post!

      (Social media posts are unedited)

