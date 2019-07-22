Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Smoking; Trolls Ask Asthma Sirf Diwali Mein Hota Hai?

Priyanka Chopra is back in the news! But this time for all the wrong reasons. The actress recently got slammed heavily on social media after a picture of her smoking a cigarette went viral on the internet.

Recently, the 'Quantico' actress celebrated her 37th birthday with her close ones and friends in a yacht party. Priyanka was seen having a blast with them. However, there was something in the picture which irked the netizens.

The click features Priyanka smoking a cigarette while her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are seen smoking cigars.

Last year, the actress admitted to suffering from asthma ever since she was five. She also joined forces with Cipla Respiratory to raise awareness about the disease. However, her enjoying a puff didn't go down well with the netizens who slammed her left, right and centre for her 'hypocrisy'.

Have a look at the tweets here.

#PriyankaChopra is the same topper student who says, "yaar maine to kuch padha hi nhi" but we all know what the reality is! pic.twitter.com/QsWeC3xnIg — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) July 21, 2019

Smoking cures Asthma 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5ddD1xalRf — Sushant Kumar Rai 🇮🇳 (@Skraivns) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, some tweeted in support of the actress as well.

People change with time. Their perception towards life and choices change as they grow. Someone didn’t smoke in 2010 doesn’t mean they can’t in 2019. (Not supporting smoking but just let @priyankachopra be)#PriyankaChopra #PC — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) July 21, 2019

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film is based on the true-life story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary.

