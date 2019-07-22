English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Smoking; Trolls Ask Asthma Sirf Diwali Mein Hota Hai?

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for smoking during birthday celebration with Nick Jonas | FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra is back in the news! But this time for all the wrong reasons. The actress recently got slammed heavily on social media after a picture of her smoking a cigarette went viral on the internet.

    Recently, the 'Quantico' actress celebrated her 37th birthday with her close ones and friends in a yacht party. Priyanka was seen having a blast with them. However, there was something in the picture which irked the netizens.

    priyanka

    The click features Priyanka smoking a cigarette while her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are seen smoking cigars.

    Last year, the actress admitted to suffering from asthma ever since she was five. She also joined forces with Cipla Respiratory to raise awareness about the disease. However, her enjoying a puff didn't go down well with the netizens who slammed her left, right and centre for her 'hypocrisy'.

    Have a look at the tweets here.

    Meanwhile, some tweeted in support of the actress as well.

    On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film is based on the true-life story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary.

    These Inside Photos From Priyanka Chopra's 37th Birthday Celebrations Are Just Not To Be Missed!

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue