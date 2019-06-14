Priyanka Chopra GIVES IT BACK To Salman Khan For Insulting Her Throughout The Bharat Interviews?
We all know how the constant digs of Salman Khan targeted at Priyanka Chopra didn't go well with many people. Salman Khan overtly targeted Priyanka again and again during Bharat promotion and gave statement like, "Priyanka Chopra, over Bharat, did choose USA in the 'nick' of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this."
We're sure the constant digs of Salman Khan hadn't gone well with Priyanka either but the latter chose to maintain her calm until the wrap-up party of her next film, The Sky Is Pink took place. What did she do? Read along!
Priyanka Chopra explaining why she choose #TheSkyIsPink as her Bollywood comeback movie
Priyanka Compares The Sky Is Pink With Bharat
At the wrap-up party of her next film, The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka talked about why she chose this to break her four-year hiatus from Bollywood rather than choosing another film and before she could finish her sentence, Sidharth Roy Kapur intervenes and leaves everyone in spilits!
She Says..
"Everyone questions my judgement - why not this tent-pole, pot-boiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." She further added that she believed in Shonali and her vision.
Sidharth Roy Kapur Intervenes..
When Sidharth Roy Kapur cuts in Priyanka Chopra while she was speaking of The Sky Is Pink and asked her to name the 'pot-boiler', everyone started laughing and PeeCee said she was saying in a general sense!
Well, it doesn't need a rocket science to guess the name of the movie, which Priyanka is touting it as a 'pot-boiler'.
Here's How Her Fans Reacted To Her Sly Dig At Salman
@dhirajdheeru4: "Good you showed salman women empowerment, All are boot lickers, spineless who just afraid of him."
@h.d.1132: "Good to know you want to do sensible variety of films. Great decisions..."
@ohitkum_r: "Savage."
Meanwhile, PeeCee Maniacs Are Elated To Have Her Back
Now, all eyes on Priyanka's movie release, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.