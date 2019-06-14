Priyanka Chopra GIVES IT BACK To Salman Khan For Insulting Her Throughout The Bharat Interviews?

Priyanka Compares The Sky Is Pink With Bharat

At the wrap-up party of her next film, The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka talked about why she chose this to break her four-year hiatus from Bollywood rather than choosing another film and before she could finish her sentence, Sidharth Roy Kapur intervenes and leaves everyone in spilits!

She Says..

"Everyone questions my judgement - why not this tent-pole, pot-boiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." She further added that she believed in Shonali and her vision.

Sidharth Roy Kapur Intervenes..

When Sidharth Roy Kapur cuts in Priyanka Chopra while she was speaking of The Sky Is Pink and asked her to name the 'pot-boiler', everyone started laughing and PeeCee said she was saying in a general sense!

Well, it doesn't need a rocket science to guess the name of the movie, which Priyanka is touting it as a 'pot-boiler'.

Here's How Her Fans Reacted To Her Sly Dig At Salman

@dhirajdheeru4: "Good you showed salman women empowerment, All are boot lickers, spineless who just afraid of him."

@h.d.1132: "Good to know you want to do sensible variety of films. Great decisions..."

@ohitkum_r: "Savage."

Meanwhile, PeeCee Maniacs Are Elated To Have Her Back

Now, all eyes on Priyanka's movie release, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.