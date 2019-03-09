English
    Priyanka Chopra Goes Out For Dinner Looking Stylish As Hell; Arjun Kapoor Also Spotted At Restaurant

    Priyanka Chopra headed out for dinner on Friday night looking stylish as hell. Arjun Kapoor was also snapped at the same restaurant in a casual avatar. Huma Qureshi looked classy in an all black ensemble when she was spotted by the paps. Amrita Arora was all ready to have fun on Friday night, dressed in a black play suit. Check out these celebs' pictures!

    Priyanka Makes Heads Turn

    Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and she was spotted heading to a restaurant for dinner on Friday night. As usual, PeeCee made heads turn with her super stylish avatar. She was dressed in a black printed dress with sassy frills, and she sported maroon colored knee length boots to go with her outfit. On the work front, Priyanka is filming the last schedule of The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. She will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the movie.

    Arjun Sports A Casual Avatar For Dinner

    Arjun Kapoor was also snapped at the same restaurant on Friday night. He sported a casual avatar, wearing a white and blue zip up jacket with denims, and a hat. Arjun was later joined by his rumored girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, starring opposite Parineeti Chopra.

    Huma Qureshi Is A Classy Sight

    Huma Qureshi was a classy sight when she was spotted by the paps out on Friday night. Huma was wearing a black dress and flashed a pretty smile for the cameras. She is currently filming for the Netflix original series, Leila, which will be out in June.

    Amrita Arora Is All Set To Have A Good Time

    Amrita Arora was also ready to have fun on Friday night as she too was snapped at a restaurant. Amrita was wearing a lacy black play suit with black pointed toe pumps.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 0:47 [IST]
