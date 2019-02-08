Priyanka Chopra Had A PANIC ATTACK At Her Wedding Minutes Before She Said YES To Nick Jonas

I Had A Panic Attack & Freaked Out During The Wedding

"Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle -- I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet -- I was like, ‘I'm going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons'. But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment."

I Feel So Good Being Married, Says Priyanka Chopra

"Married life is different. There's a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, even a husband and a fiancé. I didn't understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it's a good thing to be married to a good husband. That makes it easy."

When The Host Asked Why She Had So Many Wedding Receptions...

"I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate affair. We had just about 200 people, which is very less for an Indian wedding - that's usually like 1,000 people. So we had to do a bunch of receptions for everyone and family and friends. I was just wedding-ed out by the last one."

On The Work Front

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and the team will soon fly to the Andaman islands and shoot in the Restricted Area Permit (RAP).