Priyanka Chopra Hails Activist Greta Thunberg: Much-Needed Punch In The Face

After young activist Greta Thunberg bombarded the question, 'How Dare You' during her powerful speech at UN's Climate Action Summit on Monday in New York, actor Priyaka Chopra shared the video on her Instagram and thanked her for giving a 'much needed punch in the face'.

The 16-year-old activist was ridiculed by US President Donald Trump after he briefly attended the event when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the do. Trump tweeted the video along with a sarcastic tweet, "very happy young girl".

Priyanka Chopra shared the video and captioned the post, "How dare we fail you... And what audacity we have to not want to help you save what's left?" Priyanka also thanked the activist stating, "Thank you, Greta Thunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet." See the video here.

Greta Thunberg made headlines when she started travelling on a solar-powered sailboat to reach the United States from Sweden for two weeks. She was also accompanied by millions of young climate crusaders for a climate strike, which she headlined from the Big Apple.

She said in her speech, "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystem are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you? You're failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you." (sic)