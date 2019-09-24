English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Hails Activist Greta Thunberg: Much-Needed Punch In The Face

    By
    |

    After young activist Greta Thunberg bombarded the question, 'How Dare You' during her powerful speech at UN's Climate Action Summit on Monday in New York, actor Priyaka Chopra shared the video on her Instagram and thanked her for giving a 'much needed punch in the face'.

    Priyanka Chopra Hails Activist Greta Thunberg: Much Needed Punch In Face

    The 16-year-old activist was ridiculed by US President Donald Trump after he briefly attended the event when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the do. Trump tweeted the video along with a sarcastic tweet, "very happy young girl".

    Priyanka Chopra shared the video and captioned the post, "How dare we fail you... And what audacity we have to not want to help you save what's left?" Priyanka also thanked the activist stating, "Thank you, Greta Thunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet." See the video here.

    View this post on Instagram

    How dare we fail you... and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left. Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    Greta Thunberg made headlines when she started travelling on a solar-powered sailboat to reach the United States from Sweden for two weeks. She was also accompanied by millions of young climate crusaders for a climate strike, which she headlined from the Big Apple.

    She said in her speech, "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystem are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you? You're failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you." (sic)

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about: priyanka chopra greta thunberg
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue