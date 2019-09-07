Priyanka Chopra HATES Super Tight Clothes; Her Obsession With Diamonds Will Leave You Shocked!
Priyanka Chopra is in one happy space. While her Bollywood career hasn't been very exciting off late, her personal life has always been the talk of the town - thanks to her mushy pictures with hubby, Nick Jonas. Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine. The duo became the first couple to top People's best-dressed list.
In her latest interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra makes some interesting revelations about her own fashion choices and reveals her obsession with diamonds.
What Trend Priyanka Hates The Most?
When asked about the same, Mrs Jonas said, "Super tight clothes. Bandage dresses: Not a trend right now, but not my thing."
She also revealed that she overuses ‘sunglasses' the most from her wardrobe.
What’s Priyanka’s Most Treasured Possession?
Priyanka Chopra might have become a global star, but she's an Indian at the heart! The lady was quick to say, "My mangalsutra. In an Indian wedding, it's a necklace the groom ties around the bride's neck. And a diamond ring my dad gave me."
Priyanka’s Obsession With Diamonds
When Priyanka was quizzed what would she like to be wearing when she dies, she said, "Diamonds." Well, that's one unexpected answer!
What Does Priyanka Admire In Men’s Style?
"When a guy is well-turned-out at all times, it says a lot about him. Plus, his smell. And shoes," said Priyanka.
Priyanka’s Love For Her Dad Is Everything Adorbs!
In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she always carries ‘gold coins' given by her dad for her good luck.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and it also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.