Priyanka Chopra HATES Super Tight Clothes; Her Obsession With Diamonds Will Leave You Shocked!

What Trend Priyanka Hates The Most?

When asked about the same, Mrs Jonas said, "Super tight clothes. Bandage dresses: Not a trend right now, but not my thing."

She also revealed that she overuses ‘sunglasses' the most from her wardrobe.

What’s Priyanka’s Most Treasured Possession?

Priyanka Chopra might have become a global star, but she's an Indian at the heart! The lady was quick to say, "My mangalsutra. In an Indian wedding, it's a necklace the groom ties around the bride's neck. And a diamond ring my dad gave me."

Priyanka’s Obsession With Diamonds

When Priyanka was quizzed what would she like to be wearing when she dies, she said, "Diamonds." Well, that's one unexpected answer!

What Does Priyanka Admire In Men’s Style?

"When a guy is well-turned-out at all times, it says a lot about him. Plus, his smell. And shoes," said Priyanka.

Priyanka’s Love For Her Dad Is Everything Adorbs!

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she always carries ‘gold coins' given by her dad for her good luck.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and it also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.