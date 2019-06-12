Priyanka Chopra's Heartfelt Note On Wrapping 'The Sky Is Pink': This Film Is Special To Me

Priyanka Calls 'The Sky Is Pink' A Special Film

In her Instagram post, the actress wrote, "And it's a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told.

The Actress Calls It Her 'Hardest Loveliest Experience'

"@faroutakhtar you made an amazing co-actor all over again with all the laughter and fun! (you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I've made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision."

Priyanka Sends Her Love

She further added, I'm so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!!"

For Those Who Ain't Aware

'The Sky Is Pink' revolves around the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Her mother later revealed in an interview, "Aisha was using portable oxygen from the age of 15 and although she looks very well in both her talks, she was in fact very sick and the doctors had warned us that if she gets any upper respiratory tract infection, she may not survive. We never focused on the fear and took her all over the country for her talks and she travelled all over the world."

In 'The Sky Is Pink', Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha while Priyanka essays the role of her mother.