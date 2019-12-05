Priyanka Chopra Honoured With ‘Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award’; Nick Jonas Feels Proud

Actress Priyanka Chopra was recently honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award in New York for her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

She received the award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York on Wednesday.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the happy news. She wrote, "I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life."

She further added, "Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support."

Nick Jonas was so proud of his wife, he commented on her post, "I am proud of who you are and the good you've brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love."

Actress Shilpa Shetty congratulated Priyanka for the award and wrote, "So well spoken and expressed.. Stay amazing."

The Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for Priyanka Chopra was announced in June this year. The actress took to Twitter to share that she was "humbled".

In the award ceremony in New York, Priyanka was seen wearing a solid red saree. For the UNICEF, Priyanka visited kids in Ethiopia some weeks ago. She spoke about child marriage and the importance of education in the Ethiopian community.

Priyanka was last seen in the Bollywood movie 'The Sky is Pink'. She is currently shooting for Netflix's 'The White Tiger' along with RajKummar Rao.

(Social media posts are unedited)

