Priyanka Chopra Invites Anupam Kher To Jonas Brothers’ Concert; The Latter Shares Video & Thanks Her

The Jonas Brothers are currently travelling the world for their Happiness Begins tour. Priyanka Chopra drops in at the concerts every now and then amidst her busy schedule, to cheer for hubby Nick Jonas and her brothers-in-law, Kevin and Joe. Recently, PeeCee invited veteran actor Anupam Kher to the concert, and the latter took to his Instagram to share a video and also thank Priyanka for the invitation. Check it out.

Anupam shared a video in which he is right next to the stage, enjoying the Jonas Brothers rock it out. In the caption he wrote, "Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting me to your husband @nickjonas concert with his brothers in New York. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. I am so proud of yourself . Love and prayers always."

To this, Priyanka replied with a heart emoticon. Anupam even posted an Insta story with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra.

The concert was happening in New York's Madison Square Gardens. Anupam has been in the US for a few months now, on business. But he has also been taking time off to enjoy the country. We have seen him hang out with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York, where Rishi is has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

On the work front, for Anupam, he was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered', a crime-thriller which also stars Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. Priyanka, on the other hand, is all geared up for her the release of her next, The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in October.

