Priyanka Chopra Left With Not Much Work? Film Career At Risk?

Ever since Priyanka Chopra left Salman Khan's Bharat, fans can't stop wondering about PeeCee's work front. The actress has only one Bollywood film in her kitty, The Sky Is Pink. The film casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles and is helmed by Shonali Bose. But what after that?

A friend of Priyanka Chopra's was quoted as saying, "She has given what she can to Bollywood. Her last assignment in India is The Sky Is Pink where she plays a mother to Zaira Wasim. To play mom to an adult actress is a suicidal move in Bollywood! But PC is different."

Earlier, rumours were also rife that post her marriage, Priyanka might collaborate with Nick Jonas and up her musical career. However, a source close to the actress contradicts such rumours and tells Deccan Chronicle, "Nick is obligated to create music and songs only with his brothers, Joe and Kevin. It is unlikely that he would collaborate with his wife for any musical assignment."

Priyanka Chopra has also not given any update on her home production project. It was earlier reported that PeeCee might produce a biopic on Ma Sheela. Sadly, no update on that front too!

Coming back to The Sky Is Pink, the film is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. On an interesting note, did you know The Sky Is Pink is the only Asian film scheduled to premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2019?