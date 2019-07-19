English
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is NOT Assam Tourism Brand Ambassador Anymore

    Netizens have been lashing out at Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her apparent indifference towards the recent Assam floods which has left as many as 36 people dead, 53 lakh people displaced, and has unfolded a severe crisis across 30 of the 33 districts in the state. Being a tourism brand ambassador to the state of Assam, many felt that Priyanka had not shown a sense of responsibility by staying silent on the issue. However, it has come to light that PeeCee may no longer be the state's ambassador.

    Priyanka Chopra No Longer Assam’s Brand Ambassador

    When Piggy Chops posted a picture of herself sunbathing while on a holiday, an angry netizen named Vinayak Jain tweeted saying, "Assam is reeling under devastating floods and its brand ambassador is reveling. It's her life but doesn't she have even an iota of responsibility? Maybe a single tweet? I still don't get why are we so obsessed with actors." He had tagged Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam's Finance Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    Himant Sarma replied to the tweet saying, "She is not with Assam Govt now. Her contract with assam Govt expired as far as I know."

    After facing a lot of heat for her lack of action, Priyanka Chopra finally tweeted and expressed her devastation, and urged people to come forward and donate to a relief fund. "Extremely devastated by all the news coming in from Assam and other parts of India. It's heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected," she tweeted.

    Fury in the social media over Priyanka Chopra's conduct hasn't subsided and many are still calling out Piggy Chops for her late response to the issue.

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 22:31 [IST]
