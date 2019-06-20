Priyanka Chopra's Look From 'The Sky Is Pink' LEAKED; Actress Looks Chic In A Short Bob!
It's been a while since we have seen Priyanka Chopra in a Bollywood film. The actress was supposed to be a part of Salman Khan's Bharat. However, she opted out of the film owing to her wedding with beau Nick Jonas. Now, PeeCee is all set to grace the big screen with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'.
Priyanka recently finished the shooting schedule for the film and even flew down to India to attend the wrap-up party. Meanwhile, a look of the actress from the film has got leaked on the internet and is going viral. Have a look at it here.
Is This Priyanka Chopra's Look From The Film?
In the leaked still, the 'Quantico' actress is seen flaunting her bob cut hair in a semi - formal outfit and her pout is just on point. Fans claim that it's her look from one of the songs in the film. What do you guys think?
'The Sky Is Pink' Is Special To Priyanka
Earlier post wrapping up the film's shoot, PeeCee penned an emotional note and wrote, "And it's a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told."
Why Priyanka Chose This Film Over 'Bharat'
A video of Priyanka from the wrap-up party went viral on the internet where when she is quizzed why she chose the film, the actress quips, "Amid various options at that point, everyone questions me about why this movie? Why not this tent-pole, potboiler with song and dance".
The Film's Plot
'The Sky Is Pink' revolves around the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira Wasim essays the role of Aisha while Priyanka will be seen playing the role of her mother. Farhan Akhtar stars as Aisha's father.
'The Sky Is Pink' is slated to release on October 11, 2019.
