Priyanka Chopra's Look From 'The Sky Is Pink' LEAKED; Actress Looks Chic In A Short Bob!

Is This Priyanka Chopra's Look From The Film?

In the leaked still, the 'Quantico' actress is seen flaunting her bob cut hair in a semi - formal outfit and her pout is just on point. Fans claim that it's her look from one of the songs in the film. What do you guys think?

'The Sky Is Pink' Is Special To Priyanka

Earlier post wrapping up the film's shoot, PeeCee penned an emotional note and wrote, "And it's a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told."

Why Priyanka Chose This Film Over 'Bharat'

A video of Priyanka from the wrap-up party went viral on the internet where when she is quizzed why she chose the film, the actress quips, "Amid various options at that point, everyone questions me about why this movie? Why not this tent-pole, potboiler with song and dance".

The Film's Plot

'The Sky Is Pink' revolves around the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira Wasim essays the role of Aisha while Priyanka will be seen playing the role of her mother. Farhan Akhtar stars as Aisha's father.