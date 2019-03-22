English
    Priyanka Chopra-Meghan Markle's Friendship Goes Sour? Here's The Truth!

    Recently, there were rumours about a rift in Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle's friendship after the latter skipped the former's wedding with actor-singer Nick Jonas. The buzz grow stronger when Priyanka didn't show up at Meghan's baby shower in NYC. It was said that the 'Quantico' actress was heartbroken when Meghan ditched her wedding.

    However now, the latest reports claim that all's well between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle and these reports were mere rumours.

    Contrary To Rumours, Priyanka & Meghan Are Still Close Friends

    A report in E! magazine quoted a source as saying, "All the rumours that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true. Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently."

    Are The Gossip mongers Listening?

    "Just because Priyanka didn't go to the shower [Meghan's New York City baby shower], or that Meghan couldn't come to her wedding(s) [Priyanka's multi-day wedding in India], doesn't mean anything about their friendship. he source further added.

    Meghan Confides In Priyanka About Her Daily Life

    The source revealed, "Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal".

    Meghan Considers Priyanka One Of Her Closest Confidants

    "They're still very close friends and Meghan considers Priyanka one of her closest confidants. There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you're being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue," the source further revealed.

    On the film front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film titled Gangubai.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
