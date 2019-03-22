Priyanka Chopra-Meghan Markle's Friendship Goes Sour? Here's The Truth!

Contrary To Rumours, Priyanka & Meghan Are Still Close Friends

A report in E! magazine quoted a source as saying, "All the rumours that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true. Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently."

Are The Gossip mongers Listening?

"Just because Priyanka didn't go to the shower [Meghan's New York City baby shower], or that Meghan couldn't come to her wedding(s) [Priyanka's multi-day wedding in India], doesn't mean anything about their friendship. he source further added.

Meghan Confides In Priyanka About Her Daily Life

The source revealed, "Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal".

Meghan Considers Priyanka One Of Her Closest Confidants

"They're still very close friends and Meghan considers Priyanka one of her closest confidants. There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you're being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue," the source further revealed.