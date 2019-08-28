Priyanka Chopra Morphs Her Photo With Nick Jonas To Make Up For Her Absence In Event

After a picture in which Nick Jonas was seen standing alone went viral, Priyanka Chopra edited the picture by adding her photo along with her husband. In the photo, which was taken after the big win at the Video Music Awards, the other Nick Brothers were seen along with their significant others. In an attempt to make up for her absence, Priyanka morphed her picture with her husband, which originally had Nick standing between brothers Kevin and Joe who were with their wives Danielle and Sophie Turner.

Shutting down trolls, Priyanka captioned the picture, "I'm always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker." (sic) The pictured was morphed in a way that Piggy Chops looked like she was sharing a warm hug with her husband.

While there were people who were touched by Pee Cee's emotions, others trolled her stating that the morphing could have been better.

The original picture went viral after memes surfaced, about being the lonely guy in a group where everyone else had partners. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande took home the major awards from the event.

Jonas Brothers, who performed their new single, Sucker, won The Best Pop Song award at the event. It was the first time that the brothers performed at the Video Music Awards after 11 years.

While Priyanka could not attend the event, Kevin and Joe Jonas were joined by their wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Thanking their fans for voting for Sucker, Nick Jonas posted a picture with his brothers and their trophies, captioning it, "Best pop video!! Thank you! We have the best fans in the world for voting for sucker! A win like this in our home town means the world. #vmas." (sic) Apart from their victory picture, Nick also posted a picture of his rehearsal for their stage presentation.