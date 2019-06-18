English
    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Celebrate Madhu Chopra's Birthday In A Memorable Way; Check Out Pics!

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas celebrate Madhu Chopra's birthday; Check out | FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas recently celebrated her mom Madhu Chopra's birthday with a special celebration. Later, Priyanka's mother took to her Instagram page to share some glimpses from the bash. The 'Quantico' actress to shared a boomerang video where her mother is seen feeding her a piece of cake.

    Birthday cakes! My fav.. @madhumalati #familyfirst #travelbug

    Check out some of the pictures here-

    We Are A Family

    Madhu shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family." In it, PeeCee is all smiles for the camera with her mother and her husband Nick.

    How Cute Is This!

    In the second picture, Madhu Chopra is seen feeding a piece of cake to a young girl and wrote, "Birthday girls sharing a bite of their b day cake."

    Mummy's Girl

    Earlier, Priyanka had posted this picture and penned a heartfelt note for her mommy which read, "Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock."

    Aww'dorable

    Here's a glimpse of Priyanka getting goofy with her mommy dearest.

    Madhu celebrated her birthday on Sunday, which also happened to be Father's Day. Penning a note on the occasion, Priyanka wrote, "Father's Day on moms birthday.. it's almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don't need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you."

    On the film front, the actress will be next seen in director Shonali Bose's the Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress recently wrapped up the film's shoot. Other than this, she will be also seen in

    EMOTIONAL! When Nick Jonas' Father's Day Post Left Priyanka Chopra TEARY-EYED

