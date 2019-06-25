Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Chill On A Boat With Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas In Paris; See Pics!
We had earlier reported that 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner will be exchanging wedding vows with Joe Jonas for the second time in Paris. Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas have already flown down to the 'City Of Love' for the French wedding and their pictures have already taken the internet by storm.
Before the wedding, PeeCee and Nick were seen chilling and partying with Sophie and Joe on a boat. Have a look at the clicks right away here-
Same Pinch
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas color-coordinated their outfit for the outing and we must say, they look so drool-worthy together.
The actress looks stunning in a rust-coloured dress with ruffled skirt and sleeves. On the other hand, Nick is seen wearing yellow shirt and blue jeans.
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
The couple were clicked holding hands and we must say their PDA is quite cute!
Priyanka- Nick Hit The Dance Floor
Priyanka and Nick are seen shaking a leg on the dance floor and it looks too much fun. What do you guys think?
Just Chill
The 'Quantico' actress and her hubby chill and enjoy the view from the boat.
Love In Paris
Nick shared a picture of him and Priyanka striking a romantic pose and captioned it as, "The city of love." PeeCee couldn't help herself from dropping a comment and wrote, "💋😍."
The Best Seats
In this picture, Priyanka and Sophie are seen sitting on Nick and Joe's lap, respectively.
