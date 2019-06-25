Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Chill On A Boat With Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas In Paris; See Pics!

Same Pinch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas color-coordinated their outfit for the outing and we must say, they look so drool-worthy together.

The actress looks stunning in a rust-coloured dress with ruffled skirt and sleeves. On the other hand, Nick is seen wearing yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple were clicked holding hands and we must say their PDA is quite cute!

Priyanka- Nick Hit The Dance Floor

Priyanka and Nick are seen shaking a leg on the dance floor and it looks too much fun. What do you guys think?

Just Chill

The 'Quantico' actress and her hubby chill and enjoy the view from the boat.

Love In Paris

Nick shared a picture of him and Priyanka striking a romantic pose and captioned it as, "The city of love." PeeCee couldn't help herself from dropping a comment and wrote, "💋😍."

The Best Seats

In this picture, Priyanka and Sophie are seen sitting on Nick and Joe's lap, respectively.