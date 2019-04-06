Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Chill With The 'Jonas Brothers' & 'J Sisters'!

Fam-jam

Priyanka shared this picture where she and Nick are seen posing with the entire Jonas family minus Papa Kevin Jonas and Mama Denise Jonas. She captioned the picture as, "It's #thejonai comin atchya!"

The J Sisters

In yet another picture, Priyanka is seen hanging out with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas. The actress posted this click with a caption that read, ""The #Jsisters are finally together!! @daniellejonas @sophiet ❤️😍🎉🙌🏽" Turner and Danielle shared the same picture on their respective Instagram handles.

Happy Vibes

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a picture from her first Jonas concert and shared this picture with a caption, "My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I'm so proud of these guys!! #Family ❤️."

On The Work Front

Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

The actress recently launched her YouTube series If I Could Tell You One Thing. She is also producing a film on the Rajneeshpuram community, in which she will be essaying the role of convicted criminal and Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela.