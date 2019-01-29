Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Cuddling Little Babies Is The Cutest Thing You'll Ever See! Pictures
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are winning hearts in everything they do and these new pictures of the couple cuddling babies are the cutest thing you'll ever see this week. The best is that all the babies feel the warmth and comfort in the arms of PeeCee and Nick and are quietly sleeping as if they're on a cloud. Check out the pictures below!
So Adorable
Priyanka Chopra holds a cute little baby in her arms and the picture looks straight out of a fairytale. The image is so soothing to the eyes and can melt anyone's heart in an instant. Also, the baby is super duper cute, folks!
Baby's Day Out
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas play with a cute little baby and the little fella is enjoying all the attention and care. The smile on Priyanka Chopra's face shows how happy she is holding the baby in her arms.
Nick Jonas & A Sweet Baby
Nick Jonas rests his head besides a cute little baby and the smile on his face is as innocent as a baby itself. Any bad day will turn into a happy one right after going through all these pictures, peeps! True, right?
It's About Time For Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas To Have Babies Of Their Own?
Looking at all these cute and adorable pictures, we guess it's about time for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have babies of their own so we can get to see pictures like these on a daily basis. Who doesn't like kids anyways, folks?
