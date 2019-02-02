English
    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Drop Major Couple Goals At Winter Gala In Beverley Hills! [SEE PICTURES]

    By
    |

    After getting hitched in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jodhpur, India, it's work time for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple recently attended the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles and boy like always, their pictures are strikingly beautiful. A few days ago, PeeCee and Nick were snapped at their North Carolina wedding reception where they were seen shy glances at each other.

    Speaking about the winter gala at Beverley Hills, the lovebirds had eyes only for each other and their stunning pictures are dropping some major couple goals.

    The Picture-Perfect Couple

    Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black tuxedo which he paired with a crisp white shirt. His better half Priyanka looked stunning in a mesh dress.

    Smiling Faces

    We bet you will go all hearts on this pearly laughter of the 'desi girl'.

    Ufff, This Picture Has Love Written All Over It!

    Nick is seen here exchanging sweet nothings in Priyanka's ears and the actress is all smiles.

    A Moment From The Event

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attentively listen to the speeches at the Winter Gala.

    Say Cheese For The Camera

    The 'Quantico' actress shared this picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Congratulations to our friends @elizabethchambers and @armiehammer for being honoured for being the nextgen philanthropists by @learninglabventures. I was excited to be presenting this award to you..So proud of u both. So well deserved Love u guys. @nickjonas #besthusbandever."

    Here's An Inside Picture

    Priyanka strikes a goofy pose with Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer.

    Meanwhile, here are some more inside pictures and videos-

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Feb 1, 2019 at 1:30am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Feb 1, 2019 at 2:46am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Feb 1, 2019 at 10:44am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    @priyankachopra giving an award to her friends @elizabethchambers & @armiehammer at @learninglabventures Annual Gala yesterday. Swipe left⬅️⬅️ . . . Via @carlyjsteel #PriyankaChopra #Priyanka #PriyankaChopraJonas #NickJonas #Quantico #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #IfICouldTellYouJustOneThing #MissWorld2000 #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #IsntItRomantic #love #NP #np_globaldomination #Bumble #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Feb 1, 2019 at 2:43pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    @nickjonas 🔥🔥 Via @elizabethchambers #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Jan 31, 2019 at 11:22pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    😍😍😍 @priyankachopra Via @katebosworth IG story . . . #PriyankaChopra #Priyanka #PriyankaChopraJonas #NickJonas #Quantico #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #IfICouldTellYouJustOneThing #MissWorld2000 #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #IsntItRomantic #love #NP #np_globaldomination #Bumble #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Jan 31, 2019 at 11:16pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    I can't take my eyes of her 😍🔥 Via @mayemusk . . . #PriyankaChopra #Priyanka #PriyankaChopraJonas #NickJonas #Quantico #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #IfICouldTellYouJustOneThing #MissWorld2000 #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #IsntItRomantic #love #NP #np_globaldomination #Bumble #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Jan 31, 2019 at 11:33pm PST

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
