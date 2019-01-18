English
    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Enjoy The Winter In LA After Their Caribbean Honeymoon! [PICS]

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is straight out of a fairy tale! Post their MET gala joint appearance, the couple dated for around six months and then finally took marital vows in a lavish wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhavan Palace last month.

    Later, the newlyweds were seen celebrating New Year with the Jonas family in Switzerland post which, they flew to the Caribbean for their honeymoon and left their fans all hearts with their drool-worthy pictures. Now, 'NickYanka' are back in Los Angeles, California.

    Recently, the paparazzi captured them on their lens in the city and boy, they looked their stylish best in those clicks-

    Winter Glow

    The 'desi girl' looked stunning in black full-sleeve sweater with blue ripped denim which she teamed up with a black overcoat.

    Love Is Finding Happiness In Simple Things

    The way Priyanka and Nick are looking into each other's eyes, isn't it quite romantic?

    These Two Are All Things Love

    The couple were seen at the Peninsula Hotel on Thursday, walking hand-in-hand as the shutterbug clicked their pictures.

    Priyanka-Nick's Love Nest In LA

    Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick recently grabbed the headlines for their lavish house in LA. Reportedly, the 'Jealous' singer has invested $6.5 million in their Beverly Hills pad.

    On A Related Note

    There's a strong buzz that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has chosen her best friend Priyanka as the godmother of her to-be-born child.

    Earlier, Royal commentator Andrea Boehlke had revealed the first choice for godmother is said to be Meghan's bestie and stylist Jessica Mulroney. However, while talking to Express, she opened up that Meghan may consider Priyanka as the godmother of her first born.

    priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
