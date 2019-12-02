Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's First Wedding Anniversary: Actress Says 'Thank You For Finding Me'

Priyanka Chopra Thanks Nick Jonas For Finding Her

Sharing some lovely pictures from her wedding album, 'The Sky Is Pink' star wrote, "My promise - then, today... Forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion. All in the same moment. Thank you for finding me. Happy first wedding anniversary husband. Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

Nick Jonas's Lovey-dovey Post

Singer-actor Nick Jonas too wished his wife dearest, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

Priyanka's Brother Also Penned A Special Anniversary Post For The Couple

Siddharth Chopra wrote, "One year has come and gone so quickly and so smoothly. Wish you guys a very happy anniversary and many more moments to be made in this wonderful journey together. I love you both and wish you infinite happiness. Happy anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Much love to you both."

How Priyanka & Nick Fell For Each Other

Speaking about falling in love with each other, Nick earlier had shared in an interview, "We met through a friend. We got connected first over text and we started talking for a while. It was about six months before we met up in person. We actually attended the MET Gala, a few years ago together and had a great time. We were just friends and our lives were taking us to different places. We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."