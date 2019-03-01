English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Get Cozy In Jonas' Brothers' New Single 'Suckers', Watch Video!

    By
    |

    After a hiatus of six years, the Jonas Brothers- Nick, Kevin and Joe are back with a new single titled 'Sucker'. What makes it even more special is that their respective partners Priyanka Chopra, Danielle and Sophie Turner are also a part of it making it a family affair.

    The three brothers can be seen singing, "I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you" as they spend some adorable moments with their partners. The quirky video has the three brothers and Sophie can be seen sipping wine while soaking themselves in the bathtub.

    pnm

    On the other hand, Priyanka dressed in a funny pink costume is seen riding a little bicycle while a wacky fur clad Sophie is seen eating leaves from a nearby shrub. Also, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sizzling chemistry is not to be missed.

    The 'Quantico' actress shared the video with a caption that read, "#SuckerVideo OUT NOW This is the first time we've worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair...#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband."

    Nick Jonas too penned his feelings on Twitter and wrote, "My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra."

    On the film front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose' The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

    ALSO READ: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: These New Posters Featuring Abhimanyu Dassani Are Quirky!

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue