Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Get Cozy In Jonas' Brothers' New Single 'Suckers', Watch Video!

After a hiatus of six years, the Jonas Brothers- Nick, Kevin and Joe are back with a new single titled 'Sucker'. What makes it even more special is that their respective partners Priyanka Chopra, Danielle and Sophie Turner are also a part of it making it a family affair.

The three brothers can be seen singing, "I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you" as they spend some adorable moments with their partners. The quirky video has the three brothers and Sophie can be seen sipping wine while soaking themselves in the bathtub.

On the other hand, Priyanka dressed in a funny pink costume is seen riding a little bicycle while a wacky fur clad Sophie is seen eating leaves from a nearby shrub. Also, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sizzling chemistry is not to be missed.

The 'Quantico' actress shared the video with a caption that read, "#SuckerVideo OUT NOW This is the first time we've worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair...#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband."

Nick Jonas too penned his feelings on Twitter and wrote, "My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra."

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose' The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

