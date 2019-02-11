Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Haldi Pictures: When Lilly Singh Showed No Mercy On The 'Dulha'!

'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas in a grand way at the majestic Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Later, their pre-wedding and wedding pictures took the internet by storm and left everyone asking for more. Youtuber Lilly Singh aka 'IISuperwomanII' who also attended the grand wedding recently shared some clicks from 'NickYanka's haldi ceremony.

One look at those playful pictures and boy, you won't stop smiling over them.

Lilly Singh Lets Out A Secret Lilly Singh captioned the pictures as, "How to turn a Jonas brother into a Simpson. If I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna do it right! My sis @priyankachopra told me no mercy during the haldi (turmeric) ceremony on @nickjonas. Ya girl had to deliver." Priyanka- Nick Share An Eye-lock The 'Quantico' actress looked amused to see Nick's haldi-smeared avatar. Poor Nick! Just look at Lilly Singh's playful expression and Priyanka who just can't seem to control her laughter. This Is All Things Fun! Looks like Lilly is following Priyanka's instructions to T and is showing no mercy on the 'dulha'. Meanwhile, PeeCee's mommy Madhu Chopra is all smiles in the background. Nick's Expression Is Priceless! Nick has a look of surprise on his face as Lilly slips her hands down his kurta to smear some turmeric.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a multiple-day event as per Christian and Hindu traditions at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. They shared glimpses from their special days on social media which included a song-and-dance competition, vintage cars, and other ceremonies.

Later in an interview, PeeCee shared that she was all tears during her wedding with Nick Jonas. Called her D-day a religious mash-up, the actress said, "It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

