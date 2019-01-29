Inside Pics & Videos: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Have A Blast At Their Wedding Reception In US!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in a lavish ceremony last year in December at the majestic Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Post their wedding, the couple hosted their wedding reception in New Delhi and Mumbai. Well folks, it's been more than a month since Priyanka and Nick got married, but it looks like Mr & Mrs Jonas are still in the celebratory mood.
Over the last weekend, the couple had yet another wedding reception at Nellie's Southern Kitchen, a restaurant which Nick's dad owns in Belmont, North Carolina. Priyanka- Nick toasted their nuptials at this party in the presence of their close friends and family. We bring you some inside pictures and videos from the bash.
Also don't miss these inside videos from Priyanka-Nick's wedding celebrations-
Priyanka & Nick Look Magical
Priyanka and Nick made a grand entry into the venue holding hands with the guests cheering for them.
Sing Along
Papa Jonas too crooned for the couple and it was a night to remember.
Priyanka- Nick Pose With The Guests
The beautiful Priyanka and the handsome Nick pose for a picture with the guests at the wedding party.
Here's Another Picture From The Bash
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner strike a pose for the lens and it looks picture-perfect.
Priyanka- Nick's Southern Feast
A sign inside the venue explained, "Nick and Priyanka just got hitched but that knot that they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease. So it's time we throw them a Nellie's Southern feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride."
Priyanka- Nick's Parting Gift For The Guests
The guests parted with these lovely goodies and we are totally jealous of them.
Some Fam-Jam For 'NickYanka'
Priyanka shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing ❤️💋😍."
Another video of @nickjonas @priyankachopra entrance yesterday
OMG!! Sooo cute and sexy at the same time
I'm not crying you are 😭😭😭😭 I just imagine when they have their own childs
Cuties 😍😍😍
Probably if I was there I would be the lady behind Nick with my "aww" face all the night
@joejonas singing #CakeByTheOcean At NP celebration
@nickjonas and @priyankachopra at a private family event.
Magical night ❤🔥 Swipe left ⬅️⬅️ Via @katie_levans
