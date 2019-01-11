Priyanka & Nick Jonas Have A Good Time At The Caribbean As They Dance & Chill!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in both Hindu and Christian traditions and the pictures look straight out of a fairytale and were nothing less than a beautiful dream. They have redefined couple goals with their romance and love for each other and are now travelling the world to have a good and memorable time with each other.

Chilling In The Caribbean The newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are chilling in the Caribbean and Nick Jonas captioned the picture short and sweet as, "Mr. & Mrs. Jonas." Priyanka Chopra Enjoys The Swing Heading to the beach and enjoying the swing is what we all crave for and Priyanka Chopra is doing just that! Nick Jonas It looks like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's extended honeymoon will go on for a long time as the duo are expected to visit few more places before they head back to the US. Touching Down At The Caribbean Here's a picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down at the Caribbean a few days ago. Who would have thought that they might end up having so much fun, folks!

Also, Priyanka Chopra had opened up about how to balance work and personal life to Vogue India and said, "You have to accommodate and make time for each other. I think that's really important. We both are extremely hardworking people, we both love our jobs, we are extremely big workaholics but at the same, we know that we have to prioritise each other as well.

Priyanka Chopra further commented, "As you have seen, we keep flying across the world, even if it's for a day just to meet each other. We do that, while also prioritising our jobs. I think both of us understand that about each other."

