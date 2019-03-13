Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Introduce Us To The New Addition To Their Family, See Pictures Here

Priyanka Is A Lucky Girl

Nick's latest single Suckers has reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and to celebrate it, he gifted PeeCee a brand new luxurious Maybach car.

Priyanka Calls Nick, 'The Best Husband Ever'

With her dog Diana in her arms, Priyanka posed in front of the car with hubby Nick who had a champagne bottle in his hand. She captioned it as, "When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever."

Priyanka Is A Proud Wife

Sharing this picture, the 'desi girl' had captioned it as, "So good to come home to this! I'm so proud of u baby.. ❤️❤️❤️ @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers."

On The Work Front

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of Shonali Bose' 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the life story of Ayesha Chaudhary who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.