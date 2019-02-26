Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas's PDA At Oscars After-party Will Leave You Grinning From Ear To Ear!
Whenever Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hit the red carpet, the couple never fail to make heads turn with their stunning appearances and candid poses. While they gave the Oscars red carpet this year, Priyanka and Nick did make up for it by gracing the Vanity Fair Oscars After-party held on Monday.
We bet you some of these stunning clicks from the evening which will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear for sure.
Match Made In Heaven
The 'desi girl' looked drop-dead gorgeous in a dramatic black gown. On the other hand, her better-half Nick painted a dapper picture in a navy blue suit.
Priyanka's Confession
Recently on Koffee With Karan, Priyanka admitted, "I flirt so much with my husband. We are PDA times 10."
Flirty Vibes
Seen here are Priyanka and Nick in a playful mood while they each take turns to stick out their tongues and strike a goofy pose.
A Pose Straight Out Of A Film
Recalling how Nick had proposed in Greece, the 'Quantico' actress had revealed on KWK, "It took me 45 seconds to say yes. We dated like for two months. So, he was on his knees and he had this big Tiffany box which had like another box."
Romance Ho Toh Aisa
As Priyanka Chopra hugs Nick, the latter is seen gazing into her eyes lovingly.
Ufff, We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Them
Sharing this click on her Instagram page, PeeCee wrote, "Thank you @vanityfair @radhikajones now that was a party 🎈 @nickjonas ❤️ 📸 @markseliger."
Say Cheese Like Us
Priyanka and Nick strike a pose with some of the guests at the Oscars after-party.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
