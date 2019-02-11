English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Skip The Grammys This Year; Instead Have A Blast At Its Pre-Party!

    By
    |

    Those who have been following the Grammy Awards closely would be disappointed that Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas chose to give the star-studded award function a miss this year! However the couple were a part of a blockbuster party with their friends, who received nominations for music's biggest award night.

    Priyanka and Nick had a great time at the party and later took to their social media pages to share pictures from their fun-filled night. The 'Sky Is Pink' actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them as, "

    Laugh-O-Loud

    Nick is seen sharing a light moment with his friends at the pre-Grammys bash.

    May Way For The Epic Picture

    While Nick acts as if he's going to stab the cake with the knife, PeeCee is seen holding his hand.

    Priyanka & Nick Look Picture Perfect

    While the desi girl is seen dressed in a green sweater and blue-fringed skirt with a blazer, her hubby looks dapper in a black turtleneck sweater and a grey pantsuit.

    The Dancing Girls

    Is Priyanka teaching her friends her famous 'Gallan Goodiyaan' step in this click?

    Caught In The Mood

    Priyanka shares a candid capture of her better half.

    Smiling Faces

    The lovely couple pose for a picture with their friends at the party.

    Priyanka Gets Groovy With Her Man

    Priyanka and Nick dance their hearts out at the party.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Haldi Pictures: When Lilly Singh Showed No Mercy On The 'Dulha'!

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue