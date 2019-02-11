Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Skip The Grammys This Year; Instead Have A Blast At Its Pre-Party!
Those who have been following the Grammy Awards closely would be disappointed that Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas chose to give the star-studded award function a miss this year! However the couple were a part of a blockbuster party with their friends, who received nominations for music's biggest award night.
Priyanka and Nick had a great time at the party and later took to their social media pages to share pictures from their fun-filled night. The 'Sky Is Pink' actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them as, "
Laugh-O-Loud
Nick is seen sharing a light moment with his friends at the pre-Grammys bash.
May Way For The Epic Picture
While Nick acts as if he's going to stab the cake with the knife, PeeCee is seen holding his hand.
Priyanka & Nick Look Picture Perfect
While the desi girl is seen dressed in a green sweater and blue-fringed skirt with a blazer, her hubby looks dapper in a black turtleneck sweater and a grey pantsuit.
The Dancing Girls
Is Priyanka teaching her friends her famous 'Gallan Goodiyaan' step in this click?
Caught In The Mood
Priyanka shares a candid capture of her better half.
Smiling Faces
The lovely couple pose for a picture with their friends at the party.
Priyanka Gets Groovy With Her Man
Priyanka and Nick dance their hearts out at the party.
