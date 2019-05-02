Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Steal A Kiss During Billboard Music Awards 2019, Watch Video!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made many hearts flutter with their cute PDA at the Billboard Music Awards which took in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. In one of the most adorable moments from the awards nights, Nick sneaked in to kiss his wife Priyanka while performing to 'Cake By The Ocean'.

A video is going viral on the internet where Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are seen cheering for The Jonas Brother. Soon, Nick takes the performance to the stands where he reached out to PeeCee for a perfectly-coordinated kiss, leaving her giggling all the way.

Have a look at the video here-

Meanwhile, fans couldn't get over Nick and Priyanka's PDA as one of the wrote, "I'm dead. They are so cute!". Another one commented, "Nick kissed Priyanka in the middle of their billboard performance and I'm not ok".