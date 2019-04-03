Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas To Sue US Magazine For Malicious Cover Story On Their Married Life?

Priyanka To Take Legal Action?

An in.com report had quoted Priyanka's associate as, "Once she makes up her mind to deal with negative rumour-mongering, nothing can stop her. Piyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid and ensure they get to their knees."

Another Friend Of Priyanka Said That They Are Very Much In Love

"I met them both last week. The vibes between Priyanka and Nick is so warm no party pooper can piss on her parade. Tabloids and portals that go any lengths to generate news must be told where to get off."

The Divorce Article Is Just Cooked Up Story

A source close to Priyanka had further added, "These are all cooked-up stories just to create an unnecessary stir and sell copies. Priyanka and Nick are happily married, but it's saddening to see how people are targeting the couple ever since they tied the knot. And if it was an April Fool's prank, it was a terrible one for sure."

Priyanka-Nick Are Too Busy With Their Work & Family Life To React To These Reports

While reports of the couple planning to take legal action against the magazine have been doing the rounds, a Pinkvilla report recently stated that reached out to the respective agents and they denied any such happening.