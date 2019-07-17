English
    Priyanka Chopra On Sophie Turner's 'Game Of Thrones' Emmy Nomination: 'Incredibly Proud Of You'

    Not just the Jonas brothers, even their better halves- Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Daniell Jonas share a close-knit bond and are popularly known as the 'J Sisters'. Recently when the Emmy Awards announced their nominations and Sophie Turner was among one of the nominees for her role of Sansa Stark in 'Game Of Thrones', a proud Priyanka took to her Instagram story to shower her with some love.

    Have a look at her posts here.

    This Is So Cute

    While the 'desi girl' congratulated all the Emmy nominees, she had a special mention for her sister-in-law Sophie. Isn't this so adorable of her?

    Priyanka Is 'Incredibly Proud' Of Her Sister-in-law

    Sharing pictures of the J Sisters, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you."

    The Actress Had A Special Shout-out For The Other Nominees

    Priyanka also gave a shout-out to the other nominees. Check out her post above.

    Joe Jonas Too Had A Special Note For His Lady Love

    Sophie's hubby Joe Jonas too shared this picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Emmy Nominated @sophiet I am so incredibly proud of you." Two weeks after they tied the knot for the second time, the couple was earlier spotted indulging in some PDA while taking a yacht cruise around Italy.

    Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones smashed all records with 32 nominations at the Emmys this year. The award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 22.

    Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, the actress who celebrates her birthday tomorrow, will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary.

    This Video Of Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Sucker' In Karaoke Session Is Trending On The Internet!

