Priyanka Chopra On Trolling: I Have Never Understood How Somebody's Opinion Becomes News

Actress Priyanka Chopra feels that the increase in trolling culture has added crazy pressure on entertainers. She believes that media gives unnecessary attention to trolls by converting their opinions into news.

She told a leading news agency, "First of all, the pressure comes from people's opinion and how in today's age everyone's opinion becomes news. Most of the time, I see media writing about trolling that someone got trolled for this and that. I have never understood how somebody's opinion becomes news. How the media gives such credence to maybe 500, 600 or 1000 people writing behind the anonymity of the computer.''

She went on to add, "Those are the pressures that are not even created by us or the fans. It is just created by the one thing which is the internet. It has made people's job easier... You can make a story out of anybody's comment. There is something called living your life according to the social responsibility that you feel as an individual and then there is something else like living your life according to how everybody else wants to you to live. And that is not the world we should live in.''

"Our children should not be taught that people's opinions are that important...When they get bullied in school or when they get bullied as teenagers because of the comments written on Instagram and it leads them to depression leading them to take harsh decisions in their life. It is being propagated by these kinds of stories where we give so much importance to what we look like on Instagram or what we talk about on Twitter or what our imagery is. I have been not someone who has lived my life according to somebody else. I have walked to the beat of my own drum but I am very cognizant of somebody's feelings as a public person," the actress concluded.

Most Read: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Ali Fazal Team Up For A 3D Horror Comedy Titled 'Bhoot Police'